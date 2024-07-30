House of the Dragon fans were overjoyed in the latest episode as one of the most disliked characters, Ser Criston Cole, was notably absent. This character has been a target of criticism from viewers for his questionable decisions throughout the season. In episode seven, the focus remains on the intricate political maneuvering and power struggles within the Targaryen house.

Rhaenyra Targaryen continues her efforts to recruit illegitimate Targaryens to command the dragons, while Daemon Targaryen is faced with making difficult choices that impact those around him. The tension builds as characters like Ulf successfully command dragons and set the stage for potential conflicts in the upcoming season finale.

Despite the absence of major twists in this episode, fans were pleased to see the narrative progress without the presence of Ser Criston Cole. Social media reactions highlighted the relief and enjoyment viewers experienced without his character in the spotlight. This sentiment speaks to the impact that well-developed characters can have on the overall viewing experience.

As the season finale approaches, the question remains whether Ser Criston Cole will redeem himself or face consequences for his actions. The anticipation for the resolution of these character arcs adds to the excitement surrounding the show’s future episodes.

In addition to the absence of Ser Criston Cole, fans also praised Archie Barnes’ portrayal of Oscar Tully in this episode. The standout performances and engaging plot developments continue to captivate audiences as the series progresses.

House of the Dragon is currently available for viewers to watch on various platforms, offering a rich and immersive viewing experience for fans of fantasy dramas. The show’s ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats while weaving complex storylines is a testament to its storytelling prowess.

As fans eagerly await the season finale, the absence of Ser Criston Cole in the latest episode serves as a reminder of the impact of well-crafted characters on the overall narrative. The anticipation for the resolution of character arcs and the potential conflicts that lie ahead only heighten the excitement for what’s to come in House of the Dragon.