Andrew Keegan, known for his role in Camp Nowhere, has been at the center of rumors suggesting he is a cult leader of Full Circle, a spiritual organization he founded. Keegan addressed these rumors in a podcast, explaining how the group’s name may have led to misconceptions about its purpose. Despite the controversy, he maintained that the organization had a positive impact on the community.

Elvis Presley, the late King of Rock and Roll, also found himself in the spotlight for his involvement with the Self-Realization Fellowship. Reports indicated that Presley was a member of the group and followed the teachings of Sri Daya Mata. However, Daya Mata reportedly discouraged him from taking on a leadership role within the organization, emphasizing the difference between the roles of an entertainer and a spiritual leader.

In 2019, Jared Leto and his band Thirty Seconds to Mars created a “cult” and hosted a retreat in Croatia, inviting fans to participate in a three-day music festival. Leto’s followers, known as his devotees, surprised the public by wearing white robes during the event. The band even referred to the gathering as a cult on social media, sparking further speculation.

Joaquin Phoenix has been vocal about his experience growing up in the Children of God cult. In an interview, he shared insights into his family’s decision to leave the organization when he was just three years old. Phoenix highlighted the deceptive nature of cults, noting that they often present themselves as like-minded communities before revealing their true intentions.

The Hollywood cult Source Family gained attention for its bizarre story, with founder Father Yod reportedly having connections to celebrities like John Lennon and Yoko Ono. While details about Lennon’s involvement with the cult remain unclear, other celebrities like Warren Beatty and Marlon Brando were said to be regular participants.

Kirstie Alley, a longtime member of Scientology, faced allegations of grooming her grandson for the church and involving her son in cult events. Despite the controversy, Alley credited Scientology with helping her overcome addiction and expressed her intention to share more about her experiences in a tell-all book.

Rumors surrounding Will Smith’s potential ties to Scientology have circulated in recent years, with speculation that he and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith may have started a Scientology school. Director Pedro Almodóvar criticized Smith’s behavior at an awards ceremony, likening his acceptance speech to that of a cult leader and expressing discomfort with the perceived intensity of his actions.

While these celebrities have been linked to various cult rumors, each individual’s experiences and involvement with such organizations remain subject to interpretation and speculation. The intersection of fame, spirituality, and personal beliefs continues to be a topic of interest and intrigue in the public eye.