Are your kids driving you crazy with their boundless energy and constant cries of boredom? Well, fret not! We’ve put together a fantastic list of family-friendly activities in Singapore that will keep your little ones entertained and engaged. These activities are all about creating lasting memories and strengthening those precious family bonds, so round up your squad, embrace the chaos, and get ready for an adventure that will have you laughing and bonding like never before.

1. June Holidays “Shopstacle” Fun: Five-Station Obstacle Course at Heartland Malls

Experience the thrill of a five-station obstacle course at three heartland malls – Jurong Point, Swing By @ Thomson Plaza, and AMK Hub. Featuring shopping-themed obstacles like Ball Pit Adventure and Super Shopper Basketball, these challenges are designed to delight and entertain the whole family. Plus, you can earn L Privileges points and e-vouchers worth up to $5,000 while having a blast at the “Shopstacle” Race.

2. Youth Heritage Blueprint and My First Love Travelling Exhibition

Discover Singapore’s first Youth Heritage Blueprint, a project that aims to connect young people with the nation’s heritage. Also, don’t miss the “My First Love” travelling exhibition, showcasing stories of first love and celebrating youth culture. Explore these heartfelt narratives and maybe even share your own at various locations across Singapore.

3. Great Eastern Women’s Run 2024

Ladies, mark your calendars for the Great Eastern Women’s Run on 27 October 2024. Join this iconic event at the Singapore Sports Hub and bond with fellow women over shared health and wellness goals. With race categories ranging from a Half Marathon to a Princess Dash for the little ones, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

4. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2024

Calling all young changemakers and innovators! Participate in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow competition and stand a chance to win fantastic prizes by addressing social issues through technology and innovation. Form a team, submit your ideas, and be the champion of social change.

5. Despicable Me 4’s Anti-Villain League Experience at Suntec City

Experience the mischief and mayhem of the Anti-Villain League Academy at Suntec City inspired by Despicable Me 4. Kids can test their skills in various training zones and earn exclusive merchandise. Meet iconic Minions, enjoy shopping rewards, and have a villainous adventure like never before.

6. Kiztopia Prestige River Valley Opens at New Bahru

Embark on an extraordinary adventure with your little ones at Kiztopia Prestige, a family entertainment center where imagination knows no bounds. From immersive role-play rooms to specially-curated classes, this is a place where learning and fun collide in a serene and eco-friendly environment.

7. Embark on a Multisensory Artistic Odyssey at Singapore Art Museum (June – December 2024)

Explore contemporary art showcases at SAM that will transport you to a world of wonder and discovery. Don’t miss the “Your curious journey” exhibition by Olafur Eliasson, featuring interactive artworks that will delight both kids and adults. Enjoy guided tours, family-friendly activities, and exclusive merchandise for an unforgettable experience.

8. TableCon Quest Brings Ultimate Tabletop Gaming Experience for All Ages

Join the inaugural TableCon Quest 2024 for an action-packed weekend of tabletop gaming at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre. From game demos to industry insights, there’s something for every gamer, young and old. Get your tickets now for a unique gaming celebration.

9. GLISTEN by Lisa Reihana Bedazzles with Nature-Activated Art at National Gallery Singapore

Experience the mesmerizing kinetic mural, GLISTEN, by artist Lisa Reihana at the National Gallery Singapore. This large-scale artwork showcases Southeast Asian and Māori weaving patterns, inviting visitors to appreciate the cultural connections between the two regions. Explore the gallery and be captivated by the shimmering discs and intricate designs.