Faloon Sparks Controversy with Comment Against Fran Maira on Reality Show

In the latest episode of “¿Ganar o Servir?” on Canal 13, a reality show, a moment of high tension unfolded between two of its most prominent participants: Faloon Larraguibel and Fran Maira. The confrontation took place during an activity in which the teams had to vote for the worst members of the opposing team.

The atmosphere turned hostile when Matías Vega invited the “Resistencia” team, which was leading the week, to cast their votes. Seizing the opportunity, Faloon, a former member of Yingo, made a sharp comment directed at Fran, who had previously appeared on Gran Hermano.

Faloon’s criticism focused on Fran’s relationship with Austin Palao within the reality show. “It still bothers me that Fran, in a way, ended up with Austin after Gala and I didn’t pay attention to him. That is, she took what was already there,” Faloon commented, sparking the conflict.

Fran Maira did not remain silent and firmly responded to her colleague: “I don’t think you have any shine of your own. The only way you get it is by generating conflicts with us, because without that, you wouldn’t have a minute on screen.” Fran’s response was strong and direct, reflecting the escalating tension between the two.

Undeterred, Faloon continued with her vote and selected Austin Palao. “I vote for him for being ‘superman,’ since he was the only man who voted against me in the assembly. Besides, he was probably under Fran’s instructions. ‘Superman’ because he is ‘supermandoneado’,” Faloon added, further intensifying the conflict.

The clash between Faloon and Fran on “¿Ganar o Servir?” has captivated viewers and raised questions about the dynamics between the participants. As tensions rise, the audience eagerly awaits the next developments on the reality show.

