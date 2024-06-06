Radio Celebration: Share Your Message on Air

As the radio celebrates this Thursday and Friday, you have the opportunity to be part of the celebration by sharing your voice on the airwaves. Whether it’s requesting your favorite song or dedicating a tune to someone special, your message can be heard by tuning in to the radio station.

The radio celebration will take place on June 6th and 7th, and you have until Thursday, June 6th at 12 pm to submit your audio message. You can call 04 92 20 17 17, send a message via WhatsApp to Like Radio, or email your message to likeyou@likeradio.fr.

Your messages and songs will be broadcasted throughout the day on Friday, June 7th. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the radio celebration and share your voice with the world.

Make sure to tune in and listen to the radio to hear your message and song being played live on air. Join us in celebrating the power of radio and the joy it brings to listeners everywhere.