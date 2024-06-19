Summer is Tokyo can be hot and humid, but it is also a great time to explore the city and enjoy various seasonal activities. Here are some top attractions and activities you can experience during the summer in Tokyo.

Start your day with a delicious breakfast at one of the many MICHELIN Guide breakfast spots in the city. From cozy bistros to creative eateries, there are plenty of options to choose from. After breakfast, take a leisurely stroll through Yoyogi Park and explore the vibrant surroundings.

For art enthusiasts, a visit to one of the city’s evocative art galleries is a must. TeamLab Borderless in Roppongi offers an immersive digital art experience, while Art Aquarium in Ginza combines light and sound with vibrant goldfish displays. After exploring the art scene, enjoy a relaxing lunch at a nearby MICHELIN Guide restaurant.

Cool off during the hot summer days by chilling out poolside at one of Tokyo’s luxurious hotels. From spacious garden pools to rooftop pools with stunning views, there are plenty of options to choose from. Relax, swim, and soak up the sun in style.

Don’t miss out on trying some of the delicious summer snacks that Tokyo has to offer. Kakigori, a simple shaved ice treat flavored with syrup, is a popular choice during the summer months. Additionally, Hiyayakko, chilled tofu with various toppings, is a refreshing dish to enjoy on a hot day.

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city by visiting some of Tokyo’s hidden nature spots. Todoroki Valley in Setagaya and the Okutama region on the city’s western perimeter offer lush greenery, hiking trails, and waterfalls for nature lovers to explore.

Experience the ambience of Tokyo’s terraces by dining al fresco at one of the city’s chic restaurants. Enjoy French-Japanese fusion cuisine, classic brasserie dishes, or Italian delicacies in a stylish outdoor setting. Take in the views and savor the flavors of Tokyo’s culinary scene.

As the evening approaches, head out to watch the fabulous fireworks displays that light up the summer night skies in Tokyo. Join the locals in enjoying the spectacle and don’t forget to bring a picnic mat and insect repellent for a comfortable viewing experience.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Tokyo’s summer festivals, known as matsuri. From local community events to large-scale spectacles, these festivals offer entertainment, street food, and a joyful atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.

For a unique experience, cruise aboard a yakatabune, a traditional style of boat, and enjoy dinner while taking in the glittering nightscape of Tokyo’s waterways. Indulge in delicious tempura, sushi, and sashimi as you relax on the boat and enjoy the cool evening breeze.

If you’re craving a beach day, head to Kasai Kaihin Park Beach or Odaiba Beach in Tokyo. While swimming may not be recommended at Odaiba Beach, both locations offer sandy shores for sunbathing and relaxing by the water.

In conclusion, Tokyo in the summer offers a wide range of attractions and activities for visitors to explore and enjoy. From art galleries and poolside lounging to summer snacks and beach days, there’s something for everyone to experience in the vibrant city of Tokyo.