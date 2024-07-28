Gearbox Software introduced Borderlands in 2009, and it quickly gained popularity across multiple gaming platforms. The game offers players an open-world action roleplaying first-shooter experience with a diverse cast of violent characters. The story revolves around four Vault Hunters embarking on a journey to the planet Pandora in search of a mythical Vault filled with riches and advanced alien technology that various factions desire.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of a Borderlands movie since 2015, and now, the film is finally coming to theaters. The CEO of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the movie would not simply retell the game’s story. Instead, it will create a cinematic universe that runs parallel to the video game universe, allowing for new and unexpected storylines.

The movie will be titled Borderlands and will follow the adventures of Lilith, an outlaw with a mysterious past, as she teams up with a group of unlikely heroes to find the missing daughter of the powerful Atlas. The team includes characters like Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, Tannis, and Claptrap, each bringing their unique skills to the mission.

Director Eli Roth, known for his work in horror films, will be at the helm of the Borderlands movie, with a script penned by Craig Mazin, the writer behind the acclaimed series Chernobyl. The star-studded cast includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis. Jack Black will lend his voice to the fan-favorite character Claptrap, adding a touch of humor to the team.

In addition to the main cast, other actors like Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, and Charles Babalola will also join the movie, bringing the diverse world of Borderlands to life on the big screen. The film is set to hit theaters on August 9, 2024, promising fans an exciting and action-packed adventure.

With the release of the first look images and trailer, excitement for the Borderlands movie is at an all-time high. Fans can expect a fresh take on the beloved video game franchise, with new storylines and characters that will captivate audiences and immerse them in the unique universe of Borderlands. So mark your calendars for 2024 and get ready to embark on an epic journey to Pandora like never before.