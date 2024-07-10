Breland, a country singer from New Jersey, is making waves in the music industry and gaining popularity with his unique sound. Born Daniel Gerard Breland on July 18, 1995, he released his debut EP titled BRELAND EP in May 2020, which featured seven songs including the hit track My Truck. This song helped propel him into the spotlight, earning him a growing fan base.

Known for blending classic country themes with trap beats, Breland’s music has been described as “country trap” and has drawn comparisons to fellow artist Lil Nas X. In June 2022, he announced the release of his debut album, Cross Country, set to launch on September 9, 2022. The lead single, Natural, was released in anticipation of the album drop.

Breland has already collaborated with some of country music’s biggest stars, including Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton, Lady A, and Thomas Rhett. His third EP, Breland and Friends: Vol. 1, features live performances with artists such as Sam Hunt and Nelly. Additionally, he recently announced a collaboration with Shania Twain on a new song titled Boots Don’t, set to be released on July 19 as part of the 2024 film Twisters.

As a rising star in the country music scene, Breland’s unique blend of genres and collaborations with established artists are setting him apart in the industry. Fans can look forward to his debut album and future projects as he continues to make a name for himself in the music world.