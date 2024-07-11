Are you excited to dive into the world of Borderlands? In a recent exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming film, actors Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Jack Black, and more are sharing insights into the movie adaptation of the popular video game.

Borderlands follows the story of bounty hunter Lilith (played by Blanchett) as she reluctantly returns to her chaotic home planet, Pandora, on a crucial mission to locate the missing daughter of the powerful Atlas (portrayed by Edgar Ramírez). Along the way, she forms a diverse team including mercenary Roland (portrayed by Kevin Hart), scientist Tannis (played by Jamie Lee Curtis), robot Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black), young demolitionist Tiny Tina (played by Ariana Greenblatt), and her protector, Krieg (portrayed by Florian Munteanu).

Blanchett describes the team as a “strange, dysfunctional family” as they navigate through Pandora on their mission. There’s a clip where Roland uses a stern tone with Tiny Tina, emphasizing the dynamic between the characters.

For Hart, entering the world of Borderlands meant undergoing a comprehensive “education” on the game, a sentiment shared by director Eli Roth. Roth expressed gratitude for working with the creators of the game, who provided valuable insights into the Borderlands lore.

The teaser for the film showcases a thrilling mix of car chases, combat scenes, teleportation, and more in just 90 seconds. The actors were drawn to the project due to its existing fanbase, with the video game having sold over 100 million copies across its franchise.

Jack Black, who portrays Claptrap, expressed his enthusiasm for the legendary robot character. Jamie Lee Curtis, fresh off her recent accolades, found Borderlands to be the perfect blend of pathos, humor, and action that she looks for in a project.

Director Eli Roth aims for the film to deliver an unforgettable experience, stating, “I want people to go, ‘That is the best time I’ve had in a movie theater in years.'” Borderlands also features a talented ensemble cast including Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Haley Bennett, and more.

The highly-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on Aug. 9, promising an action-packed adventure for fans of the video game and newcomers alike. Don’t miss the chance to step into the thrilling world of Borderlands on the big screen.