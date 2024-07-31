Astrid Wett, a well-known social media influencer, adult entertainment star, and YouTube boxer, has been making waves in the online world. Born as Samantha Bullimore Wilmot on August 14, 2000, in Portsmouth, Astrid has amassed a large following on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. With 1.6 million followers on TikTok and over 82,000 subscribers on YouTube, she is a force to be reckoned with in the digital sphere.

One of Astrid’s claims to fame is her presence on OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content with her fans. Her popularity on social media has allowed her to connect with a diverse audience, including football fans who have supported her along the way. Despite her rising stardom, Astrid remains humble and appreciative of the attention she receives from her followers.

In addition to her online presence, Astrid has delved into the world of boxing, showcasing her skills in the ring. She made her boxing debut in October 2022, facing off against Keeley Colbran and emerging victorious with a first-round technical knockout. Since then, she has continued to compete, winning fights against opponents like former Love Island star AJ Bunker and Alexia Grace. With a record of three wins and no losses in Mistfits Boxing, Astrid has proven herself to be a formidable competitor.

While Astrid’s career may seem unconventional to some, she has embraced her role as a content creator, porn star, YouTuber, TikToker, and influencer. Her diverse talents and interests have allowed her to connect with a wide range of audiences, showcasing her versatility and creativity in the digital landscape. Whether she’s releasing an England song to support her favorite team or stepping into the boxing ring, Astrid continues to captivate her fans with her bold and fearless approach to life.

As of July 2024, Astrid appears to be single, although she is no stranger to male attention. While she often collaborates with fellow TikTok star Simple Simon, there is no confirmation of a romantic relationship between the two. Despite the speculation surrounding her personal life, Astrid remains focused on her career and passions, using her platform to inspire and entertain her loyal followers.

In a world where social media influencers are constantly vying for attention, Astrid Wett stands out as a unique and captivating presence. With her bold personality, diverse talents, and unwavering passion for her craft, she continues to push boundaries and break stereotypes in the digital realm. Whether she’s sharing exclusive content on OnlyFans, cheering on her favorite football team, or dominating in the boxing ring, Astrid Wett is a force to be reckoned with in the world of online entertainment.