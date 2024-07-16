Zara McDermott, a former Love Island star, has managed to stay in the spotlight even after her reality TV days. She has transitioned into more serious work as a documentary filmmaker and has also delved into the world of fashion with her women’s wear brand Rise. Zara is active on social media and has a significant following on Instagram.

Before gaining fame on Love Island, Zara worked as a government adviser for the Department of Education. However, after her time on the show, she shifted her focus to being an influencer and TV personality. Her clothing brand, Rise, aims to be accessible, inclusive, comfortable, and wearable for all women.

Zara’s television career has also seen her on shows like Celebrity X Factor, Made In Chelsea, and even Strictly Come Dancing. However, her time on the latter show was marred by controversy when her dance partner Graziano Di Prima was dismissed due to an alleged altercation with Zara during rehearsals. Zara bravely spoke out about the incident, stating that she was initially scared to open up about it.

In addition to her television appearances, Zara has also presented documentaries for the BBC, shedding light on important issues such as revenge porn, rape culture, and disordered eating. Her documentary “Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island” explores the luxurious and extravagant lifestyle on the island and how it impacts young people.

Zara’s personal life has also been a topic of interest, particularly her relationship with Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson. The couple has faced challenges, including Zara admitting to cheating early in their relationship. Despite the ups and downs, Sam has expressed his commitment to Zara, stating that he sees a future with her.

As Zara continues to navigate her career in the public eye, she remains a prominent figure in the world of reality TV and social media. Her journey from government adviser to influencer and TV star showcases her versatility and determination to succeed in various fields. With her documentary work and clothing brand, Zara is using her platform to address important issues and connect with her audience on a deeper level.