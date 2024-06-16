Jeremy Hogg, the executive creative director at Howatson+Company, had the incredible opportunity to represent Australia on the Cannes Outdoor Lions jury. After his experience at the Cannes Film Festival, he shared some insights and reflections on his time there.

Reflecting on his time at the festival, Hogg emphasized the importance of being surrounded by talented individuals with diverse perspectives. He noted that discussions often revolved around key questions such as whether the brand fully supported the work, the strategic coherence of the campaign, and whether the work truly made an impact and resonated with the audience. These discussions underscored the responsibility that jurors have in recognizing work that not only impresses peers but also genuinely connects with consumers.

Despite the challenging task of selecting winners, Hogg acknowledged that personal preferences and opinions inevitably come into play. However, he highlighted the importance of awarding work that sparks meaningful conversations and is universally recognized for its excellence. Hogg commended the hard work and dedication of those involved in bringing the winning campaigns to life, emphasizing the creativity, originality, and meticulous execution that went into each piece.

The standout work at the festival was described as a source of inspiration, combining brilliance, creativity, and flawless execution. Hogg emphasized that this level of excellence should be the standard for every creative brief, not just during the Cannes Film Festival. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a prestigious event and thanked everyone involved in the process.

Hogg’s experience at the Cannes Film Festival serves as a reminder of the importance of pushing creative boundaries, striving for excellence, and recognizing the collective effort that goes into producing outstanding work. As the advertising industry continues to evolve, events like Cannes provide a platform for celebrating innovation, creativity, and the power of storytelling in marketing. It is through these shared experiences and insights that the industry can continue to grow and inspire future generations of creatives.