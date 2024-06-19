Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been best friends since they were kids. They met in the 1980s when Damon was 10 and Affleck was 8, living just two blocks away from each other. Their mothers introduced them, and their friendship blossomed from there.

Their bond grew stronger when Affleck defended Damon in a fight, showing that he was willing to put himself in harm’s way for his friend. They attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School together, where they discovered a shared love for baseball and acting. Affleck mentioned in an interview how Damon made him feel less lonely and more understood in pursuing their passion for acting.

They even auditioned together and appeared as extras in Kevin Costner’s Field of Dreams. As they ventured into Hollywood, Damon and Affleck opened a shared bank account to help cover audition expenses. Despite attending different colleges, their friendship remained intact, and they co-starred in the movie “School Ties” in 1992.

Over the years, Damon and Affleck collaborated on various projects as co-writers and co-stars, including films like “Good Will Hunting,” “Dogma,” and “The Last Duel.” They have won awards together, such as the Best Screenplay Golden Globe in 1998.

In 2016, they were honored with the Guys of the Decade Award at Spike TV’s Guys’ Choice Awards. Despite their individual successes, Damon and Affleck have expressed their plans to continue working together in the future. They even starred in a Super Bowl commercial together, showcasing their enduring friendship.

Damon and Affleck have reflected on their friendship, reminiscing about the early days of their careers and the fun they had together. They have known each other for over 30 years and have even started a company together. Their bond goes beyond just professional collaborations; they have been there for each other during personal challenges, like Damon’s father’s passing in 2017.

The actors have shared how their friendship has sustained them throughout the years, allowing them to navigate the ups and downs of the entertainment industry together. Their unwavering support for each other has been a constant in their lives, and they look forward to continuing their creative partnership in the future.