Taylor Swift is gearing up to perform at Wembley stadium for a four-day musical extravaganza, much to the excitement of her fans in London. The pop star, who is 34 years old, has already captivated audiences in Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Cardiff, with memorable moments like marriage proposals and even a small earthquake.

But Taylor’s connection to London runs deep. She has spent time in the city with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is famously referenced in her song “London Boy.” Prior to Joe, Taylor had relationships with other British heartthrobs like Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston.

After facing a tough time in her life, including a fallout with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Taylor found solace in London. She moved to the city with Joe Alwyn and has been spotted in various neighborhoods like Primrose Hill and Crouch End during lockdown.

The city of London has influenced Taylor’s music as well. She makes references to iconic London locations like Hampstead Heath and Vauxhall in her songs, providing fans with a glimpse into her personal experiences in the city. Her favorite spots include Kentish Delight kebab shop and The Spaniards Inn, where she and Joe were seen on their first public date.

As Taylor prepares to take the stage at Wembley stadium, she is expected to bring a significant economic boost to London, with over 640,000 tickets sold for her shows. Fans are anticipated to spend an average of £471 per person, contributing to the city’s vibrant economy.

With her deep connection to London and her loyal fan base eagerly awaiting her performances, Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts at Wembley are sure to be a memorable experience for all involved.