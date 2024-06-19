Hello, everyone! I’m Kelsey, your go-to source for all things pop culture, and I’m here to give you the latest scoop on what’s hot and happening. This week, my awesome colleagues have put together a list of must-watch, must-listen, and must-read picks that you won’t want to miss. Let’s dive in!

First up, we have the highly anticipated documentary “Federer: Twelve Final Days,” which is set to start streaming on Prime Video on June 20. This film offers a behind-the-scenes look at tennis legend Roger Federer’s final days in the sport, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with former players. Get ready to learn more about the iconic bromance of the “Big Four” in tennis – Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. As someone who was deeply moved by the impact of the movie “Challengers,” I can’t wait to delve into the world of real-life tennis players.

Next on the list is “Trigger Warning,” a film starring Jessica Alba as a Special Forces commando who takes on gang members in her hometown. This movie marks Alba’s return to the big screen after a five-year hiatus, and it promises to showcase her in a strong and complex role. With themes of grief and redemption, this film is sure to be a powerful and emotional journey. Count me in for the Alba-ssaince!

In the realm of movies, “Kinds of Kindness” is generating buzz with its triptych fable format and star-studded cast, including Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos is known for his offbeat storytelling, and this film is no exception. With a runtime of nearly three hours, this movie is a puzzle waiting to be solved, and I can’t wait to unravel its mysteries on the big screen.

Switching gears to music, rising pop star Gracie Abrams is dropping her sophomore album “The Secret of Us” on June 21. With singles that are already making waves on TikTok, Abrams is poised to solidify her status as a pop sensation. Collaborating with her childhood hero Taylor Swift on the track “Us,” Abrams brings a fresh and emotive sound to the music scene. If you’re into moody, heartfelt tunes, this album is a must-listen.

That wraps up our It List for this week.