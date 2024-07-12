Lily Aldridge is a firm believer in the importance of self-care and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In a recent interview with ET, the model shared some of her top wellness trends and experiences to celebrate her collaboration with Beyond Yoga as their POWERBEYOND campaign star.

Aldridge emphasized the significance of feeling comfortable and stylish while working out. She mentioned that wearing Beyond Yoga activewear helps her feel supported and flexible during various exercises like yoga, ballet, and running. The model believes that looking confident and cute in her workout attire boosts her performance and motivates her to give her best effort.

Moreover, Aldridge highlighted the emotional benefits of challenging fitness sessions, stating that dedicating time to exercise is crucial for her physical and mental well-being. She also revealed that meditation plays a vital role in preparing her for workouts and helping her stay focused and calm.

In addition to her fitness routine, Aldridge shared some of her self-care rituals. She emphasized the importance of consistency in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and mentioned that she enjoys waking up early, drinking tea in the morning, and engaging in calming activities like reading and journaling before bedtime. The model also expressed her gratitude for the simple things in life that bring her joy and peace.

When it comes to trying new wellness trends, Aldridge is open-minded and willing to explore different options. She confessed that she has experimented with cryotherapy and is eager to experience ice baths in the future. The model’s adventurous spirit and willingness to embrace new challenges reflect her dedication to holistic well-being.

In conclusion, Lily Aldridge’s commitment to self-care, mindfulness, and physical fitness serves as an inspiration for others looking to prioritize their health and wellness. By incorporating a variety of wellness practices into her daily routine, the model demonstrates the importance of balance, consistency, and a positive mindset in achieving overall well-being. Aldridge’s journey towards holistic health is a reminder that taking care of oneself is a lifelong practice that requires dedication, self-love, and a willingness to explore new possibilities.