VACAYA, the world’s first, largest, and most enjoyable LGBTQ+ cruise, is all about inclusivity. The cruise is a 13-story boat called Celebrity Apex, which feels more like a glamorous five-star hotel mixed with a small town. It offers various amenities such as a theatre, restaurants, pool, nightclub, martini bar, casino, spa, boutiques, and more. The best part is that everything, including shows, food, and seminars, is included in the price.

Unlike traditional ‘gay cruises,’ VACAYA focuses on inclusivity and creating a welcoming environment for the entire LGBTQ+ community. While the majority of the crowd is gay men, there are lounges for female, trans, and non-binary guests. The cruise also hosts events for single cruisers, non-Americans, and individuals in May-to-September relationships to ensure that everyone feels included.

One of the key features of VACAYA is its emphasis on body positivity and inclusivity. While there are plenty of attendees with ‘boat-ready’ bodies, the cruise welcomes people of all shapes and sizes. The main demographic consists of older gay men, but there is a diverse range of ages and body types represented on board.

Entertainment on VACAYA includes performances by celebrities like Alan Cumming, drag queen La Voix, and Vanessa Williams. There are also themed parties throughout the cruise, allowing guests to dress up and have a great time. The cruise has been a hit due to its well-organized party themes and the opportunity for guests to socialize and have fun together.

In addition to the entertainment and parties, VACAYA also offers unique experiences such as a seminar with an on-board medium and sign language interpreters for guests with hearing impairments. The cruise is like a gathering of 3,000 close friends who know how to have fun and support each other.

Overall, VACAYA provides a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community to come together, have fun, and create lasting memories. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing vacation or an exciting party experience, VACAYA has something for everyone. So, book your cruise today and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey with like-minded individuals.