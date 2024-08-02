Sam Thompson, the winner of I’m a Celebrity, recently had the opportunity to explore the production of peas at Birds Eye. He was filled with excitement as he witnessed the harvesting and freezing process of the peas. Sam even tried his hand at operating a pea harvester, known as a viner, before the peas were transported from the field to the factory in a well-coordinated operation.

Birds Eye, the largest single vining pea producer in the UK, gave Sam Thompson an exclusive tour of their pea operation in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. During the tour, he learned about the peas and how the company ensures that only the sweetest ones end up on consumers’ plates.

A recent study revealed that British families consider peas and broccoli as their favorite vegetables, with peas emerging as the top choice alongside broccoli. In a poll of 1,000 parents with children aged six to sixteen, peas and broccoli tied for first place, surpassing potatoes and carrots.

During the tour, Sam was surprised to learn that each pea is individually tested by giving it a squeeze to determine if it is ready to be harvested. He expressed his love for peas and the eye-opening experience of witnessing the entire process from harvest to freezing.

According to the survey, peas were the most purchased frozen vegetable, followed by sweetcorn and carrots. Over half of the respondents cited value for money as the main factor in choosing frozen vegetables, while nearly half considered quality as a crucial factor.

The survey also highlighted the importance of children trying new vegetables, with 85% of respondents believing it is essential. Additionally, 77% felt that growing vegetables sustainably was crucial. Sophie Simms from Birds Eye emphasized the importance of quality and sweetness in vegetable production, as well as the value that consumers place on knowing where their food comes from.

Overall, the tour provided Sam Thompson with a deeper understanding of the effort and precision that goes into producing peas for consumers. It also shed light on the preferences and priorities of British families when it comes to choosing and consuming vegetables.