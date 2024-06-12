Queen Elizabeth II reportedly warned Queen Camilla about wearing feathers on her wedding day to King Charles in 2005. The late Queen expressed her concern to Charles, saying, “I did warn her, [about] wearing feathers.” Fortunately, Camilla’s headpiece stayed in place despite the windy conditions during their civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

In addition to the Queen’s warning, King Charles was seen telling his wife to “Hold on tight,” to which Camilla replied, “I need you/too.” It was initially stated that when Charles ascended the throne, Camilla would be known as HRH The Princess Consort instead of Queen, to give the public time to warm up to her. This decision was intended to soften the public’s opinion of her, as she was not initially well-received by royal fans.

Royal expert Robert Jobson explained in his book “Charles at 70: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams” that the use of the word ‘intended’ in the statement was to allow for a gradual acceptance of Camilla as Queen consort. Despite public opinion, Prince Charles always intended for Camilla to be his queen consort, a decision he had made even before their wedding.

Overall, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s warning to Queen Camilla on her wedding day reveals the complexities of royal relationships and the public’s perception of the monarchy. Despite initial reservations, Camilla has gradually been accepted as a key member of the royal family, a testament to her resilience and dedication to her role.