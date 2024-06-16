Thalian Hall in Wilmington, North Carolina, hosted an exclusive preview of the upcoming movie “The Exorcism” on Wednesday night. The film, originally titled the “Georgetown Project,” is a supernatural thriller featuring Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe as the lead character, Anthony Miller. Miller portrays a troubled actor who begins to unravel while filming a supernatural horror movie, leaving his estranged daughter to question whether he is succumbing to his past addictions or facing something more sinister.

The event drew a large crowd, with lines forming around the building. Richard Trubia, the treasurer at Thalian Hall, described the screening as a success, with tickets selling out quickly. Attendees had the opportunity to walk the red carpet and have their photos taken before entering the theater.

One notable guest in attendance was Dee Snider, the frontman of the rock band Twisted Sister, who now serves as the president of the North Carolina-based production company Defiant Artist. Snider expressed his enthusiasm for the film and its North Carolina roots, highlighting the state’s potential as a filming location and his plans to bring more opportunities to local filmmakers. He emphasized the importance of supporting film students in North Carolina and creating job opportunities within the state.

Snider’s presence at the event also aimed to generate global attention for Wilmington as a filming destination. He praised the collaborative efforts behind “The Exorcism,” which marks the second film project between Miller and Fortin. Miller shared that the inspiration for the movie came from his childhood memories of watching his father, Jason Miller, portray the doomed father Karras in the iconic film “The Exorcist.”

“The Exorcism” is set to hit theaters on June 21, offering audiences a thrilling cinematic experience. The success of the preview screening and the support from industry professionals like Dee Snider reflect the growing momentum of the film industry in North Carolina. As Wilmington continues to attract filmmakers and audiences alike, the city’s reputation as a hub for cinematic creativity is poised to flourish.