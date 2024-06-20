Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted at the exclusive members-only club, The Ned NoMad, in lower Manhattan. This swanky social club is part of the Soho House & Co Inc. membership platform and offers VIP visitors access to various amenities such as restaurants, party rooms, hotel suites, and more. The club is known for its top priority on privacy, making it a popular spot for A-listers to eat, drink, and socialize in New York City.

The Ned NoMad features a luxurious atrium, library, bar, and an intimate area called “The Snug” where celebrities can enjoy discreet check-ins, exclusive experiences, and dedicated service tailored to their needs. The Ned’s Club offers an exclusive hub for members to socialize, network, and unwind in a curtained-off space that includes an atrium, dining room, library, bar, and The Snug. Privacy is highly valued at The Ned NoMad, with a strict no-picture policy to ensure the confidentiality of celebrity guests.

The Magic Room at The Ned’s Club is a popular spot for late-night parties and afterparties, featuring a moody bar, a small stage for performances, and a private outdoor terrace. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Mark Wahlberg, and Offset have been seen enjoying the vibrant nightlife at The Magic Room. The club also boasts an eclectic art collection curated by Soho House’s global art director, Kate Bryan, adding to the rich history and vibrancy of the space.

In addition to The Ned’s Club, celebrities can gather in The Dome, a private supper spot on the rooftop with breathtaking views of the city skyline. The Dome offers an intimate setting for VIP groups to enjoy fine dining and luxurious amenities. The Ned NoMad’s lavish hotel suites have hosted world-famous celebrities like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Drake, providing a glamorous retreat with personalized services and amenities.

Guests staying in the hotel suites are treated to a range of luxurious offerings, including custom-monogrammed bathrobes, fresh floral arrangements, and complimentary skincare and bath products. The suites feature stylish clawfoot bathtubs, velvet furniture, and fully-stocked mini fridges for a comfortable and relaxing stay. The Ned NoMad also offers exquisite dining options from the on-site restaurant, Cecconi’s, with favorite dishes like buffalo mozzarella pizza, cheeseburgers, and cocktails like dirty martinis and spicy negronis.

Overall, The Ned NoMad provides a sophisticated and exclusive experience for celebrities and VIP guests looking for privacy, luxury, and top-notch service in the heart of New York City. With its unique amenities, stunning interiors, and high-end offerings, The Ned NoMad continues to be a hotspot for A-listers seeking a glamorous escape from the public eye.