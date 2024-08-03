Christina Hall and her estranged husband, Josh Hall, are currently embroiled in a heated dispute over the terms of their divorce settlement. According to sources close to the couple, Josh denies the allegations made by Christina regarding a multimillion-dollar settlement offer.

A source close to Josh revealed that no settlement negotiations have even begun and that Christina did not offer him millions as claimed. On the other hand, a source close to Christina stated that Josh was, in fact, offered a seven-figure settlement through his attorneys, which he declined, citing that it was too low.

The couple, who filed for divorce last month after nearly three years of marriage, have been engaged in a public feud since their split. Christina recently mocked a message of “hope” shared by Josh on Instagram, indicating that she hopes to receive a larger settlement than what was previously offered.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, sources close to both Christina and Josh have provided insights into their respective mindsets. Josh, though saddened by the breakdown of their marriage, is looking forward to moving on and living a more private life. In contrast, Christina, who has not held back in expressing her feelings about Josh, is determined to rise above the situation and focus on building a better future for herself and her children.

This is not the first time Christina has gone through a divorce, as she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, Taylor and Brayden. She also had a brief marriage to Ant Anstead, with whom she has a son named Hudson. Christina has accused Josh of transferring money from her account into his personal one, adding another layer of complexity to their ongoing legal battle.

As the divorce proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how the couple will navigate the division of assets and custody arrangements. Despite the public nature of their dispute, both Christina and Josh are focused on moving forward and creating the best possible outcome for themselves and their families.