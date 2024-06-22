The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, recently made headlines as an extra in the iconic movie ‘St. Elmo’s Fire.’ In an exclusive interview, Joan shared her experience working on the set and how she landed the role.

Joan Vassos expressed her excitement at being part of such a classic film and described the atmosphere on set as electric. She revealed that she had always been a fan of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and jumped at the opportunity to be involved in the production.

During the interview, Joan talked about the challenges of being an extra and the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. She mentioned how grateful she was for the chance to work alongside seasoned actors and learn from them.

In addition to discussing her time on set, Joan opened up about her future plans in the entertainment industry. She expressed her hopes of landing more acting roles and continuing to pursue her passion for film and television.

Overall, Joan Vassos’s experience as an extra in ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ was a dream come true for her. She emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving one’s goals and encouraged aspiring actors to never give up on their dreams.