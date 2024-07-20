Gwyneth Paltrow recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a rare family photo with her two children, Apple and Moses, as she prepares to send her youngest child off to college. The photo shows Paltrow beaming in a blue shirt and white trousers, hugging her kids on both sides.

The photo was shared in response to a fan’s request during a Q&A session with her 8.6 million followers. Apple, 20, can be seen wearing a red and white gingham-patterned dress, while Moses, 18, sported a burgundy polo and khaki pants. Both children are from Paltrow’s previous marriage to Chris Martin.

During the Q&A session, Paltrow was asked about the traits she loves about her children and what worries her. She mentioned that she admires how well her kids know themselves but expressed concern about anxiety, noting that they belong to the “anxious generation.”

In other news, there were reports of Paltrow’s mother being taken away by an ambulance from an event in East Hampton. The incident occurred at the Springs Food Pantry’s E.A.T. in the Hidden Gardens 2024 event. Despite the scare, a representative for Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, reassured that her mother is “completely fine.”

Following the incident, Paltrow was spotted at Surf Lodge in Montauk, supporting her friend Kate Hudson during an intimate performance. The actress seems to be juggling family responsibilities with social engagements as she navigates through the summer.

As a busy celebrity and entrepreneur, Paltrow continues to prioritize her family while managing her various projects. Her openness about her concerns for her children and the recent health scare involving her mother show that she values transparency and honesty with her fans. Despite the challenges that come with fame, Paltrow remains grounded in her love for her family and friends.