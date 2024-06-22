Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin and rapper Travis Scott collaborated to create exclusive custom Nike shoes for the lucky 350 guests attending Rubin’s upcoming July Fourth party in the Hamptons. These limited-edition Cactus Jack Air Jordans, known as the “Cactus Jack AJ 1 Lows,” will never be released to the public and are estimated to be worth up to $50,000 in the market.

Each pair of shoes is uniquely crafted with the guest’s name on the insole and initials inside the tongues. The custom white suitcases housing the shoes add to the exclusivity of the design, featuring Scott’s Cactus Jack logo and the event details. Despite the valuable nature of these sneakers, guests are reminded not to resell them, as the card accompanying the shoes humorously warns, “Don’t puke on these! Not for resale — I know who you are.”

The guest list for Rubin’s party is kept extremely tight, with only 350 attendees, including prominent figures like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Drake, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tom Brady, and Emily Ratajkowski. The event is a star-studded affair, known for its high-profile guests and exciting performances.

In addition to the custom shoes, Rubin’s guests also received numbered and signed works by artist George Condo, who created the invitations for the event. These personalized touches add to the luxurious and exclusive experience of attending Rubin’s annual bash. The party promises a memorable and stylish celebration for all lucky attendees.

Travis Scott, a regular at Rubin’s mansion party, recently turned a minor arrest incident in Miami into a branding opportunity by releasing a T-shirt featuring his mugshot and a humorous quote. Despite the incident, Scott remains a popular figure at Rubin’s events, along with other celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Jennifer Lopez.

Rubin’s party is a highly anticipated event, drawing in top-tier guests from various industries, including business titans, artists, and athletes. The exclusivity and glamour of the event make it a coveted invitation for many, with guests eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the luxury and entertainment Rubin’s party offers.

Overall, Rubin’s collaboration with Travis Scott on the custom Nike shoes adds a unique and stylish element to the upcoming July Fourth party, setting the stage for an unforgettable gathering of celebrities, influencers, and elite guests. The event promises to be a highlight of the summer social calendar, with attendees showcasing their exclusive kicks and enjoying a night of luxury and entertainment at Rubin’s extravagant Hamptons celebration.