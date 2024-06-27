Jeremy Clarkson, the star of The Grand Tour, recently shared an exciting update on social media about the final episode of the popular Amazon Prime Video series. The show, which features Jeremy along with his former Top Gear co-presenters James May and Richard Hammond, follows them on various adventures around the world in different vehicles.

The trio recently filmed their last episode of the series in Zimbabwe, and Jeremy took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look. He posted a photo of the three presenters sitting on a rock overlooking a desert landscape, all wearing sunglasses and matching brown boots. The caption simply read, “Filming the new GT #thegrandtour.”

Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of what’s to come in the final episode, with many expressing their excitement and sadness that the show is coming to an end. Some fans commented on how they will miss watching the trio on screen, while others are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the show.

Despite Jeremy, James, and Richard leaving the series, there are reports that The Grand Tour may continue with a new lineup of presenters. Additionally, fans can look forward to a fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm, following the success of the third season released in May.

The Grand Tour is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and fans can catch up on all the adventures and challenges the trio has faced over the years. Stay tuned for more updates on the final episode and any potential future projects from the team behind The Grand Tour.