After reflecting on the first season of the Prime Video adaptation of the popular video game franchise, “Fallout,” creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner realized that they don’t need to rush through the vast source material in just eight hours of television. They discovered that the Fallout universe is incredibly rich, offering many details to explore, similar to the side quests in the game that fans love.

The duo expressed their admiration for the depth of the pre-war world in the Fallout universe and their fascination with the New Vegas locale, which will be a significant focus in Season 2. They are excited to delve into the mythology of New Vegas and explore the dark yet fun elements it offers.

While planning for Season 2, the creators have found that the groundwork laid in Season 1 has been beneficial. They have been able to build on existing character trajectories and incorporate new ideas from the writing team along the way. The process involves a mix of intense planning, improvisation, and collaboration to create a compelling storyline.

In Season 2, viewers can expect the introduction of Deathclaws and more robots, as well as the exploration of characters and vaults tied to New Vegas. The show aims to surprise both the creators and the audience by introducing new characters and elements while staying true to the whimsical nature of the game.

Filming for Season 2 will take place in California and partly in Toronto, moving away from the previous locations in New York, New Jersey, and Utah. The creators are excited about the new filming locations and the opportunities they present to bring the Fallout world to life on screen.

Looking ahead, the creators are optimistic about the future of the “Fallout” series, jokingly suggesting that it could run for a billion seasons. With a dedicated fan base and a rich source material to draw from, there are endless possibilities for the show to continue exploring the Fallout universe.

For fans eager to dive into the world of “Fallout,” all episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Get ready for more adventures, mysteries, and surprises as Season 2 of “Fallout” promises to expand the universe and captivate audiences with its unique storytelling.