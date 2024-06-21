Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence recently hinted at a potential collaboration on a new project, sparking excitement among fans. During the premiere of Murphy’s highly anticipated sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, he shared his idea for a remake of the iconic comedy classic, It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World.

For those unfamiliar with the original film, It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World follows a group of motorists on a quest to find hidden treasure, leading to a hilarious and chaotic race to claim the loot. Murphy expressed his admiration for the film and his desire to recreate it with a star-studded ensemble cast of comedians spanning the past three decades.

Jez Butterworth, known for his work on sci-fi and large-scale dramas, is set to pen the script for the remake. Murphy’s vision for the project includes bringing together a roster of comedic talent that will pay homage to the original film’s impressive cast.

The collaboration between Murphy and Lawrence holds special significance, as the two have previously worked together on films like Boomerang and Life. Additionally, the bond between the two actors is strengthened by the relationship between Murphy’s son, Eric, and Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, who have been romantically involved for several years.

As fans speculate about potential wedding plans for the couple, Murphy jokingly suggested that Lawrence, with his successful film Bad Boys: Ride or Die, should foot the bill for a lavish wedding. With the box office success of Lawrence’s recent film, the idea of a grand celebration seems entirely feasible.

On the personal front, Murphy shares two children with his fiancée, Paige Butcher, and has eight other children from previous relationships. Eric is Murphy’s eldest son, born to former girlfriend Paulette McNeely, while Jasmin is Lawrence’s eldest daughter with ex-wife Patricia Southall. Lawrence also has two daughters, Iyanna and Amara, from his marriage to Shamicka Gibbs.

As fans eagerly await updates on the potential collaboration between Murphy and Lawrence, the premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix promises to deliver more of the comedy icon’s signature humor and charm to audiences. Stay tuned for more exciting news on celebrity collaborations, TV shows, fashion, and beyond!