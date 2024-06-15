Former Spandau Ballet singer, Ross William Wild, whose real name is Ross Davidson, is currently on trial at London’s Wood Green Crown Court facing accusations of a series of sex offenses against five women, including rape. The trial, which began on Tuesday, revealed some disturbing details about Davidson’s behavior.

The court heard that Davidson allegedly had a “darker” and “sinister” side, with fantasies of having sex with women while they were asleep and expecting sex on demand. He is accused of forcing himself on women who refused his advances and filming himself fondling women while they slept. One woman claimed that Davidson called her derogatory names before raping her after an argument.

During the trial, the alleged victim stated that Davidson told her she “deserved” what was happening to her while he raped her. She also mentioned feeling scared and in tears during the assault. Despite the traumatic experience, she did not report it immediately because she did not want to believe it had happened and felt like she deserved the mistreatment.

Davidson has denied all accusations, claiming that everything was consensual and emphasizing his unconventional sexual tastes. He allegedly filmed himself groping another woman without her knowledge and expressed interest in having sex with a mannequin or doll. The court also heard about an incident in Cannes where Davidson is accused of raping a woman and treating her as a “sexual slave.”

In addition to the rape accusations, Davidson faces charges of sexual assault, voyeurism, intimidation, and controlling behavior. The trial continues as more details about the alleged assaults emerge. Despite his denial, the testimonies from the women paint a disturbing picture of Davidson’s behavior and treatment of his victims.

It is essential to take these allegations seriously and ensure that justice is served for the victims. The trial serves as a reminder of the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions, especially in cases of sexual assault and abuse. As the proceedings unfold, more information will come to light, shedding further light on the disturbing allegations against Ross Davidson.