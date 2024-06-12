Norah Casey Mourns the Passing of Her Mother

Nora Casey, former Dragon’s Den star and host at RTÉ, shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday, June 9, 2024, that her mother, Mags, has passed away. Nora, one of six Casey siblings, took to social media to announce the peaceful passing of her beloved mother, expressing the family’s shattered hearts.

Mags, who lived in Phoenix Park for 70 years, passed away peacefully at St Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, surrounded by her children. Nora shared a post on social media, captioning it with memories of her mother and expressing the deep pain of losing her.

Fans and friends of Nora extended their condolences on social media, offering words of support and comfort during this difficult time. Mags, beloved wife of the late Harry and loving mother, will be dearly missed by her family, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In an interview in 2014, Mags expressed her unconditional love for her daughter, Norah, highlighting Norah’s qualities and their close relationship. Mags and her late husband, Harry, shared a strong bond and raised their family in the serene surroundings of Phoenix Park.

Norah, inspired by her mother’s values, pursued a career in nursing to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Despite the distance during her time in Scotland, Norah always cherished the lessons and love she received from her mother.

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Norah and her family as they mourn the loss of Mags. May she rest in peace.