Ex-BBB Yasmin Brunet Shines in Stunning Black Outfit on Her 36th Birthday

On June 6th, former Big Brother Brasil contestant Yasmin Brunet celebrated her 36th birthday in style, receiving a flood of well-wishes on social media.

With a colorful cake in hand, the model who made headlines on the reality show this year marked the beginning of her new year with a provocative look. Dressed all in black, the blonde beauty appeared in an off-shoulder outfit that accentuated her curves, earning her the titles of diva, muse, and mermaid from many virtual admirers on Instagram.

In addition to her loyal followers, Yasmin Brunet also received ‘congratulations’ from some celebrities. “Congratulations my love, may God bless you, love you,” wrote Leidy Elin. “Wonderful!” praised Camilla Camargo. Wanessa also commented on the post, sending many emojis to her fellow BBB 24 contestant.