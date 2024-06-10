Former Big Brother Brazil Star and Ex-Fiancée of Sertanejo Singer are Living a Romance; Find Out Who

According to the LeoDias portal, a former Big Brother Brazil star and the ex-fiancée of a sertanejo singer are currently in a romantic relationship. The individuals in question are Rodrigo Mussi and Juliete de Pieri, who was previously engaged to Hugo, from the duo with Guilherme, and is now reportedly involved with Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa.

The journalist reported that the alleged couple went on a trip with friends to Chapada dos Veadeiros in Goiás. While there, Mussi shared photos from an electronic music festival. A few days later, Juliete posted pictures from the same event. They also follow each other on social media.

In April, Hugo revealed that he and Juliete had ended their engagement. The singer mentioned that he was focused on his work and had been experiencing anxiety attacks. “I’m single. We decided to take a break, I decided and she did too. She is a wonderful person, I think she is the most incredible person I have ever met in my life. I am very focused on work (…) I started having some crises last year, it was very complicated. I had never taken sleeping pills, I started taking medication to control anxiety. I’m trying to live a lighter life, right? Because the pressure is too much,” he said at the time.