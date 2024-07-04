Guy Fieri’s sons, Hunter and Ryder, are making a name for themselves in the food and entertainment industry. Hunter, the older son, graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a degree in hospitality. He has appeared on his father’s shows and is following in Guy’s footsteps by preparing to open his own restaurants. In 2021, Hunter released his first documentary, showcasing his passion for the food industry.

On the other hand, Ryder, the younger son, has a love for sports and enjoys bonding with his father over basketball games. Guy gifted Ryder a car for his 17th birthday, which made him ecstatic. Despite his interest in sports, Ryder co-hosted an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives and received praise from his father.

Both Hunter and Ryder are actively involved in charitable causes, volunteering with their father to feed displaced residents and packing meals at events. Guy has one rule for his sons before they can inherit his fortune – they must complete college to avoid the nepo baby syndrome.

Guy Fieri is proud of his sons and their accomplishments, and he looks forward to seeing them carve their paths in the industry. With their passion for food, sports, and giving back to the community, Hunter and Ryder are certainly following in their father’s footsteps while also creating their own unique legacies. It’s clear that the Fieri family values hard work, education, and making a positive impact on the world around them.