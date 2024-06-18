House of the Dragon actress Eve Best stunned everyone at the season 2 premiere in New York City with her beautiful black dress that featured intricate serpentine-inspired beadwork. The 52-year-old star, who plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, arrived at the event paying tribute to her on-screen family. Speaking on the red carpet at the Hammerstein Ballroom, Eve Best shared that her dress could be interpreted as a snake or a dragon, in reference to both the show’s title and her character’s husband, Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake.”

House of the Dragon is set to return for its highly anticipated second season on June 16. Fans of George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire and Blood, on which the show is based, are expecting significant bloodshed as the war between the Black Council and the Green Council intensifies. Eve Best teased about her character’s journey in the upcoming season, hinting at plenty of dragon riding that was physically and emotionally challenging for her.

The actress emphasized the physicality of her performance, admitting that the action sequences involving dragon riding were quite painful. Despite the challenges, she shared that her favorite part of the experience was the craziness and chaos of filming these epic scenes. Showrunner Ryan Condal also teased that fans will get to meet five new dragons in the upcoming season, promising some of the biggest and boldest action sequences in the franchise’s history.

Condal described the upcoming season as “bigger, badder, and dragon-ier.” He also mentioned that adapting Fire and Blood required some changes, but the team’s plan was to stay true to George R.R. Martin’s original story. The show is set to feature massive action sequences involving dragons, fire, and plenty of excitement for viewers to enjoy.

In promo materials for the upcoming season, viewers are encouraged to pledge their allegiance to either the Greens, supporting Aegon’s claim to the Iron Throne, or the Blacks, supporting Princess Rhaenyra. The full-length trailer for season 2 is already available for fans to watch, and season 1 is currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as House of the Dragon season 2 approaches its premiere date.