Evan Peters has confirmed his relationship with Natalie Engel during a public appearance in Milan, Italy. The couple attended the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear Fashion Show and were seen holding hands and smiling for the cameras. Natalie wore a beige checkered blouse with a pleated mini-skirt, white kitten heels, and a cream purse, while Evan opted for a casual look with dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a gray cardigan, and black loafers. They were joined in the front row by other celebrities like Matt Bomer, Jonah Hauer-King, Jessica Oyelow, and David Oyelowo.

Rumors of Evan and Natalie’s romance started after they were spotted showing PDA at Coachella in April and later seen together at a movie screening in Brooklyn. Evan, who previously dated Halsey and had a long-term relationship with Emma Roberts, has been discreet about his personal life. However, he and Halsey made their relationship public at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in October 2019 when they dressed up as Sonny and Cher.

Halsey, who is currently dating Avan Jogia, shared a funny anecdote about meeting Evan’s friends for the first time while dressed as Sonny and Cher. Despite their breakup in March 2020, Halsey reminisced about the Halloween celebration and how Evan proudly introduced her as his girlfriend to his friends. The couple seemed to have an amicable split, and Halsey has moved on to a new relationship.

It seems like Evan Peters has found happiness with Natalie Engel, and the couple looked relaxed and content during their public appearance in Milan. Fans are excited to see Evan in a new relationship and are happy to see him moving forward after his past romances.