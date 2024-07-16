Eva Longoria was seen enjoying a beach day with her husband Jose Antonio Baston and their son Santiago in Marbella. The actress flaunted her figure in a white bikini as she soaked up the Spanish sunshine. They recently relocated from Los Angeles to Marbella, where they purchased a mega mansion with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The couple also decided to sell their eight-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, reducing the price from $22.8 million to $18.9 million. They are excited about their move to Spain and are shipping their belongings to their newly renovated home. Eva expressed her love for Marbella, where she had always wanted to live after falling in love with the city two decades ago when she visited for the first time.

Eva’s decision to move to Marbella was influenced by her desire to raise her son in a place surrounded by nature and beauty, away from the busy Hollywood lifestyle. She enjoys the relaxed pace of life in Marbella, where she can engage in activities like paddle tennis, beach outings, and socializing without the hectic schedule of Los Angeles.

The actress holds Spanish citizenship and was honored with the title ‘Dame’ in 2022 due to her family roots in Oviedo, Spain. Her move to Marbella will also bring her closer to her best friend, Victoria Beckham, who previously lived in southern California. Eva is looking forward to a more peaceful and fulfilling life in Marbella, where she can enjoy the sunny weather and beach activities with her family.

Eva’s beach day in Marbella captured her joy and relaxation in her new home. She appeared carefree as she played in the waves with her son Santiago, showcasing her happiness and contentment with the move. The family’s decision to settle in Marbella reflects their desire for a more serene and nature-filled lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

Overall, Eva Longoria’s relocation to Marbella signifies a new chapter in her life, where she can enjoy the beauty of Spain and create lasting memories with her family. Her stunning figure in a white bikini on the beach day highlights her confidence and happiness in her new home, surrounded by loved ones and the picturesque Spanish coast.