Eva Longoria, the famous actress known for her role in Desperate Housewives, recently shared an interesting family connection with none other than Meryl Streep. The two actresses discovered that they were distant relatives back in 2010 through a DNA test. Despite knowing about their shared ancestry, they only met in person in 2014 at an event honoring Jane Fonda.

Their familial relationship came as a surprise to their co-stars on the show Only Murders in the Building, where they both appear in season four. During a Zoom table read, Meryl introduced Eva as her cousin, leaving everyone confused due to their diverse backgrounds in the industry.

Eva, who has a 5-year-old son with her husband José Bastón, expressed her excitement about working with Meryl and returning to comedy on television. She mentioned that she feels most comfortable in the genre and has gained confidence through her years of experience.

In addition to Eva and Meryl’s surprising family connection, there are many other unexpected relationships in Hollywood. Lena Dunham and Larry David were found to have a common ancestor, while Stassi Schroeder and Gypsy Rose Blanchard share a familial link dating back to the 1600s. Dakota Johnson considers Antonio Banderas as a bonus dad, and Robyn Lively and Blake Lively are half-sisters.

Elle King is the daughter of SNL veteran Rob Schneider, while Ludacris and Monica are cousins through marriage. Conan O’Brien and Denis Leary are third cousins, and Steven Spielberg is stepfather to Jessica Capshaw. Yara Shahidi and Nas are second cousins, and Lea Thompson is the mother of actress Zoey Deutch.

Furthermore, Kiefer Sutherland and Sarah Sutherland share a father-daughter bond both on and off-screen. Phil Collins is the father of Lily Collins, and Amy Schumer is related to Senator Chuck Schumer. Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning, and Elle Fanning are distant cousins through King Edward III, and Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are siblings.

These surprising family connections in Hollywood showcase the interconnected nature of the industry and how talent often runs in the blood. From long-lost cousins to step-parents and siblings, the relationships behind the scenes are just as fascinating as the performances on screen.