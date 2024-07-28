Eva Longoria made a bold fashion statement over the weekend by flaunting her curves in a tiny string bikini while enjoying the sun in Marbella, Spain. The actress, known for her role in “Desperate Housewives,” caught the attention of many with her choice of swimwear, with some fans suggesting that the bikini was too small for her.

Despite the struggles to contain her curves in the micro bikini, Eva confidently rocked the look and left little to the imagination. The photos of her beach day quickly made headlines, with fans expressing mixed opinions about her outfit choice. While some admired her confidence and figure, others felt she should have opted for a larger size.

In the photos, Eva can be seen showcasing her toned abs and cleavage in an orange bikini with yellow piping, revealing plenty of underboob and a cheeky thong bottom. She accessorized with sunglasses and a water bottle while spending quality time with her six-year-old son, Santiago, at the beach.

Although Eva covered up with a yellow shirt at times during her outing, many fans focused on her daring choice of swimwear. Some social media users commented that the bikini looked painful and too small for her, emphasizing the importance of choosing the right size for comfort and style.

This beach day in Marbella was not the first for Eva, who has recently relocated to the Mediterranean for a permanent stay. She previously mentioned her workout routine, stating that she prefers to exercise in the morning to stay energized throughout the day. Despite the opinions about her bikini size, Eva continues to impress with her killer curves and confidence in her fashion choices.