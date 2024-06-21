Eva Longoria is thrilled about her new role in the upcoming season 4 of Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” She expressed her excitement about working alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, and others. Longoria described it as a pinch-me moment and teased that her character in the show is really funny, leaving fans eager to find out more.

While Longoria is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in “Desperate Housewives,” she is open to the idea of a reboot of the popular series. She mentioned that she would be the first to sign up for it and expressed her love for the character and the show. Fans of “Desperate Housewives” will have to wait and see if a reboot comes to fruition.

In the meantime, Longoria is busy with her new Apple TV+ dramedy thriller, “Land of Women,” inspired by a bestselling novel. The series follows a New York socialite who moves to a Spanish wine town with her family, where she uncovers family secrets and deals with unexpected challenges. Longoria stars in the series and also serves as an executive producer, showcasing her passion for mixing work and pleasure.

Longoria shared that she wanted to film the series in Spain, so she worked with the showrunner to make it happen. She expressed her desire to act in Spanish and was thrilled to shoot in the beautiful Spanish wine country for the show. “Land of Women” premieres on Apple TV+ on June 26, offering viewers a fresh and intriguing storyline to dive into.

Overall, Longoria’s career continues to thrive with exciting new projects and collaborations, keeping her fans eagerly anticipating her next move in the entertainment industry. With her talent, passion, and dedication to her craft, Longoria’s presence on screen is sure to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression for years to come.