Actress Eva Longoria recently expressed her desire to see a reboot of the popular television series “Desperate Housewives.” In an exclusive interview, Longoria shared her thoughts on the possibility of bringing back the beloved show that aired from 2004 to 2012.

Longoria, who portrayed the character Gabrielle Solis on the series, revealed that she would love to revisit the world of Wisteria Lane and reunite with her former castmates. The show, which followed the lives of a group of women living in a suburban neighborhood, was a massive hit during its original run.

While there have been no official announcements regarding a reboot of “Desperate Housewives,” Longoria’s comments have sparked excitement among fans of the show. Many are eager to see where the characters are now and how they have evolved since the series ended.

In addition to her desire for a reboot, Longoria also discussed her current projects and upcoming ventures. The actress has been busy working on various film and television projects, as well as continuing her advocacy work for Latinx representation in Hollywood.

Longoria’s passion for storytelling and commitment to diversity in the entertainment industry have solidified her status as a respected figure in Hollywood. Whether or not a “Desperate Housewives” reboot comes to fruition, fans can look forward to seeing more of Eva Longoria’s work on screen in the future.