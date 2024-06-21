Eva Longoria recently shared her thoughts on the intense intimate scenes she filmed with Jesse Metcalfe during their time on Desperate Housewives. The actress revealed that looking back, she believes the show should have employed an intimacy coordinator to ensure everyone felt comfortable during those scenes. Despite feeling close to Metcalfe and having open conversations about the intimate moments they filmed, Longoria acknowledged the importance of having a professional coordinator on set.

She mentioned that both she and Metcalfe came from soap opera backgrounds, where kissing scenes were quite common, so they were not initially bothered by the intimate scenes. However, in retrospect, she realized the value of having someone dedicated to ensuring everyone’s comfort. Longoria highlighted the necessity of intimacy coordinators in the industry, especially in the wake of movements like MeToo and Time’s Up, which aim to protect actors from uncomfortable situations during filming.

The actress also addressed the misconception that intimacy coordinators spoil the spontaneity of intimate scenes, emphasizing that their presence is crucial in creating a safe working environment. Longoria expressed her support for intimacy coordinators, noting that their role is essential in navigating potentially uncomfortable or inappropriate situations on set.

In addition to discussing her experiences on Desperate Housewives, Longoria shared updates on her current projects and personal life. She revealed that she still keeps in touch with some of her former castmates from the show, including Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Ricardo Javier. Longoria also opened up about her recent move to Spain, where she has purchased a stunning mansion in Marbella and is working on various film and television projects in the country.

Longoria’s upcoming projects include the Apple drama Land of Women and the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, set to debut on Hulu. The actress expressed her love for Spain and her desire to spend more time in the country, where she feels at home. Longoria’s career continues to thrive, and her advocacy for a safe and respectful working environment in the entertainment industry remains unwavering.