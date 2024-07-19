Eva Longoria, 49, looked stunning in a blue bikini as she enjoyed some time at the beach in Marbella with her husband Jose Baston, 56. Fans couldn’t believe that the actress is almost 50, as she appeared ageless in the latest photos.

Her upcoming guest role in season four of Only Murders in the Building has her excited as she described it as the best character she has ever played. Eva mentioned that the role allows her to deliver some funny lines, which she enjoys.

Despite rising to fame in the mid-2000s, Eva Longoria seems to have barely aged. Fans are amazed by her youthful glow and beauty, and she credits some budget-friendly products for maintaining her appearance. Since her breakthrough role in Desperate Housewives, she has been recognized for her beauty and talent, consistently making it to People’s list of the world’s most beautiful people.

In addition to her acting career, Eva Longoria has also ventured into directing. In 2023, she released her directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, and a six-part CNN series titled Looking For Mexico. This series allowed her to explore the land of her ancestors, showcasing her versatility as a filmmaker.

Fans continue to show their admiration for Eva Longoria on social media, with many expressing their disbelief at how she seems to be aging backward. Her partnership with L’Oreal since 2005 has further captivated audiences, who are fascinated by her ability to maintain her youthful appearance.

Eva Longoria’s talent, beauty, and dedication to her craft have solidified her status as a respected actress and filmmaker in the entertainment industry. As she continues to take on new projects and roles, fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavors and the work she will bring to the screen.