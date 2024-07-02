Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, recently responded to critics who had negative things to say about her wedding dress with a cleavage-baring neckline. Amurri took to her Instagram Story to share photos from her nuptials with chef Ian Hock, describing the day as filled with love and incredible energy.

The actress wore a strapless Kim Kassas dress with a corset-style neckline for the ceremony, which some critics found to be unflattering. However, Amurri defended her choice, stating that she wanted to feel sexy yet elegant on her special day. She explained that the dress had a vintage feel and struck the perfect balance between sexy and elegant.

In response to the critics, Amurri posted a close-up photo of her cleavage with a kissing face emoji, inviting them to screenshot it for later. She also mentioned that she had always envisioned wearing a sexier gown for her wedding, as it reflected who she is as a woman today.

The wedding took place in New York’s Hudson Valley, with about 40 guests in attendance, including Sarandon and her ex Tim Robbins. The couple aimed to create an intimate celebration that centered on their family unit, focusing on their children as well. The ceremony was crafted to be personal and intimate, with a strong emphasis on good food and a beautiful atmosphere.

Amurri and Hock got engaged in Paris in February 2023 after two years of dating. Their wedding was a reflection of their love and commitment to each other, as well as their shared values of family and intimacy. The couple’s celebration was a beautiful and heartfelt occasion that brought together their loved ones to witness their special day.