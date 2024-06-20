The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is currently underway, and today’s highly anticipated group stage match features Spain and Italy battling it out for a spot in the knockout rounds. The game will take place at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, marking the 11th meeting between these two European powerhouses in a major tournament.

Last weekend, Italy, the reigning champions, secured a 2-1 victory over Albania in Dortmund, while Spain dominated Croatia with a 3-0 win in Berlin to kick off Group B play. Spain is looking to make history by clinching a record fourth European Championship title. The last time these teams clashed was in 2023 during the UEFA Nations League semifinals, where Spain emerged victorious with a score of 2-1.

If you’re wondering how to catch the Spain vs. Italy match today, you can tune in to Fox for live coverage. For those without cable, streaming services like Fubo and Sling TV offer convenient options to watch the game online. Fubo’s sports-centric platform provides access to all Euro 2024 matches, along with a plethora of other channels. They are currently offering a seven-day free trial, allowing you to stream the Spain vs. Italy match for free. Sling TV is another excellent choice, with a 50% discount on your first month subscription.

The Spain vs. Italy clash is scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. ET, following earlier matches between Slovenia and Serbia, as well as Denmark and England. Fox will broadcast the Spain vs. Italy game, along with several other Euro 2024 matches, with select games exclusively available on Fubo in the US.

In addition to the Spain vs. Italy matchup, the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament features six groups packed with exciting fixtures. From Germany and Hungary in Group A to Portugal and Turkey in Group F, football fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming days. The tournament schedule includes a series of group stage games leading up to the knockout rounds, culminating in the highly anticipated final on July 14 in Berlin.

Stay tuned for updates on the latest celebrity news, TV highlights, fashion trends, and more, as we bring you comprehensive coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament and beyond. Get ready to witness thrilling matches, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments as Europe’s top football nations battle it out for glory on the pitch.