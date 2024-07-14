After 50 matches, the Euro 2024 Final has arrived, featuring an exciting showdown between Spain and England. This match could potentially result in a historic win for either team – the first men’s European Championship for England or a record-breaking fourth title for Spain. The final will be held at Olympiastadion in Berlin, marking the first time ever for the European Championship final to take place at this venue. The kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

For those looking to catch the action online, there are several options available. The Euro 2024 Final will be broadcast exclusively on Fox. If you do not have cable, you can still watch the Spain vs. England match through live TV streaming services such as Sling TV or FuboTV.

Sling TV is offering a deal that includes 50% off your first month of any tier, making it an affordable option to watch the final. The Blue plan with Fox can be accessed for just $22.50 with this promotion. Additionally, Sling TV provides 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, allowing viewers to record the Euro 2024 final if they are unable to watch it live.

Another alternative is FuboTV, a sports-centric live TV streaming service that offers access to Fox and over 200 other channels. FuboTV currently provides a seven-day free trial, making it possible to stream the 2024 Euro Championship final for free. The platform also includes 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage for added convenience.

The Spain vs. England match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). Pregame coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). For viewers in the US, the game will be broadcast on Fox.

Enjoy the thrilling match between Spain and England and witness the crowning of the European Championship winner in this highly anticipated showdown.