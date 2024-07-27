The delay of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 has been linked to creator Sam Levinson’s involvement in another series called ‘The Idol’. Despite no official statements from the show’s cast or crew, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Levinson’s participation in ‘The Idol’ has caused the production delays.

According to the report, a source mentioned that Zendaya’s relationship with Levinson changed due to his commitment to his other HBO project. The source explained that Zendaya, having a pristine image among her fans, started to face backlash due to her association with Levinson.

Initially, Zendaya and Levinson had a close working relationship, with the actress finding him to be an inspiring director. However, as time went on, tensions arose between them, leading to the production delays for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3.

While some sources attribute the delay to Zendaya’s busy film schedule, others claim that Levinson’s challenging behavior on set is the primary cause. Allegations of Levinson being demanding and having high expectations for his team have surfaced, painting him as a difficult person to work with behind the scenes.

Despite the ongoing speculation and reports, HBO has confirmed that the main cast of ‘Euphoria’ will return for Season 3, with filming scheduled to begin in January 2025. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the new season since the last episode aired in early 2022.

As of now, neither Levinson nor Zendaya has addressed the rumors surrounding the production delay of ‘Euphoria’. It remains to be seen how these behind-the-scenes issues will impact the highly-anticipated third season of the hit series.