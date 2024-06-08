Neon Genesis Evangelion Studio Declares Bankruptcy After Years of Struggles

Gainax, the Japanese anime studio behind the legendary series Neon Genesis Evangelion, has filed for bankruptcy after years of financial difficulties. The studio made the announcement on June 7th, with the Tokyo District Court accepting their bankruptcy petition.

The studio, known for Evangelion as well as other hits like Gurren Lagann and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, cited mismanagement by former executives as the reason for their financial downfall. This marks the end of an era for Gainax, with their image rights now belonging to Studio Khara.

Troubles for Gainax first arose in 1992 when they were forced to cancel a sequel to their successful film Royal Space Force: The Wings of Honnêamise. Despite the immense success of Evangelion, the studio failed to capitalize on it, leading to a series of financial troubles over the years. In 1995, the company’s president and chief accountant were arrested for concealing over 1.56 billion yen in funds.

Legal issues continued to plague Gainax, with a lawsuit from Studio Khara in 2016 demanding repayment of a 100 million yen loan. In 2019, the studio faced more controversy when their representative director was arrested for alleged indecent acts against a voice actress, resulting in a two and a half year prison sentence in 2020.

The downfall of Gainax serves as a cautionary tale in the anime industry, highlighting the importance of financial management and ethical business practices. Fans of their iconic works are left to wonder about the future of the studio’s legacy in the wake of this bankruptcy.