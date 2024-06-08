Isis de Oliveira Explains Swollen Lips: ‘I Had an Allergic Reaction’

Isis de Oliveira, a beauty icon from the 1980s, recently made an appearance on social media with swollen lips, leaving her followers curious. In a video filmed in a square in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro on Friday night (7), fans noticed the change in Isis’ lips and questioned the reason behind it.

Responding to one of the followers who asked about her swollen lips, Isis explained that she had an allergic reaction to the antibiotic she was taking. She reassured her fans by saying, “It’s swollen, my dear, because I had an allergy to the antibiotic I was taking. Now I’m even beautiful.”

Despite her explanation, some followers continued to ask about her lips, which seemed to irritate the actress. One person wrote, “What happened to your mouth?” to which Isis replied, “I’ve already answered, spare me. Darling, I never got intimate. I give affection and expect respect.”

Isis de Oliveira gained fame in the 1980s for her roles in comedy shows hosted by Jô Soares and various soap operas on Globo. Her most memorable characters include Lucy in “Que Rei Sou Eu?” (1989) and Mimi in “Meu Bem, Meu Mal” (1990). She is also known for her social media presence, where she discusses beauty and shares humorous videos.

The actress, who is the sister of beauty icon Luma de Oliveira, has a close bond with her sibling, as they even acted together in the soap opera “O Outro” in 1987. Isis continues to captivate her audience with her charisma and talent, proving that her beauty transcends time.