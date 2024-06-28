The episode of Escape to the Country featured a buyer named Joey who became emotional during her property search. Joey, who lived close to an airport in a one-bedroom flat, wanted to move to a quieter location with more greenery. It was evident from the start that Joey was overwhelmed by the idea of finding peace and quiet.

As the episode progressed, Joey’s emotions continued to surface. She cried when she saw the first property and expressed her immediate liking for it. Despite her excitement, Joey admitted that there were some concerns holding her back from making an offer. She joked about being the worst person for crying and struggled to contain her emotions throughout the search.

In the end, Joey decided not to make an offer on any of the homes shown to her by Alistair. She explained that each property had its own unique features that made her think carefully about her decision. Alistair reassured viewers that Joey would continue her search for her dream home, with a focus on finding a property with a suitable garden.

Escape to the Country viewers can watch the show on BBC iPlayer to follow Joey’s journey as she searches for the perfect home. The emotional rollercoaster experienced by Joey highlights the challenges and excitement that come with buying a new property. As she navigates through different options and considers her priorities, Joey’s story serves as a reminder of the emotional investment involved in finding a place to call home.