Erling Haaland has been making the most of his post-season break by enjoying a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, in Capri. The Manchester City star was seen flaunting his physique as they visited the famous Blue Grotto in Italy after relaxing on a megayacht. Erling and Isabel seemed to be in high spirits as they soaked up the sun together.

Isabel, who moved to the UK when Haaland signed for Manchester City, showcased her model figure in a sleek black swimsuit while relaxing on the yacht with Erling. The couple then headed to the Blue Grotto in Italy where they boarded a small boat to explore the scenic spot.

Erling, known as one of The Premier League’s highest-paid stars, sported both Rolex and Richard Mille watches during their vacation. Isabel is believed to have met Haaland at the youth academy at Bryne where they both played and began dating when he was at Borussia Dortmund. Haaland, who has had an impressive football career playing for clubs like RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City, joined Bryne at the age of five and spent over 10 years there.

Johansen moved from Norway to Manchester to live with Haaland in a stylish flat in the city’s Northern Quarter. She has been more publicly visible during Haaland’s time at Man City, supporting him during their successful seasons. Despite missing out on the Euros due to Norway’s failure to qualify, Haaland remains focused on his career and future tournaments.

In a recent interview, Haaland expressed his desire to use criticism as motivation for his upcoming seasons and aims to win a third straight Golden Boot. He remains focused on improving and rising above any negativity from critics. When asked about his future at Manchester City, Haaland mentioned that he still has three years left on his contract and did not disclose details about ongoing negotiations.

Haaland has been a key player for Manchester City since joining the club and has received consecutive golden boot awards for his outstanding performances. Although he did not provide specific details about his contract renewal, Haaland’s focus remains on his current role and performance on the field. The football star is looking forward to the upcoming season and is determined to continue his success in the league.